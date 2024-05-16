Nintendo Switch breaks 141 million sales, expected to beat DS by March 2025

The Nintendo Switch family of consoles and handhelds has now shipped more than 140 million units worldwide, is expected to narrowly beat DS by March 2025.

Nintendo's Switch family of hardware breaks a new milestone in its eighth year on the market.

Switch sales are starting to slow down as Nintendo preps its new system. Total cumulative shipments for the 3-device Switch family have now reached 141.32 million, and by March 2025, Nintendo expects the Switch to dethrone the DS.

Nintendo shipped 15.7 million Switch consoles in Fiscal Year 2024, down -12.6% year-over-year, with Q4'24 delivering the lowest unit shipments for any Q4 period since the device's launch, or 1.96 million shipments.

"While this represents a decrease from the previous fiscal year, sales are steady for a platform in its eighth year after launch," Nintendo writes in its Q4 report.

The Switch OLED lead the charge for both Q4 and full-year sales with 1.15 million shipments during Q4, and 9.32 million shipments across the full FY24 period.

Here's a breakdown of cumulative sales of each of the three Switch models:

Switch base model - 93.98 million

Switch Lite - 23.53 million

Switch OLED - 24.34 million

The company expects to ship another 13.5 million Switch systems throughout FY25, which ends on March 31, 2025. If Nintendo can achieve this goal, the Switch will be at 154.82 million global sales, narrowly beating the Nintendo DS' long-standing record of 154.02 million shipments.