Nintendo Switch breaks 141 million sales, expected to beat DS by March 2025

The Nintendo Switch family of consoles and handhelds has now shipped more than 140 million units worldwide, is expected to narrowly beat DS by March 2025.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 14 seconds read time

Nintendo's Switch family of hardware breaks a new milestone in its eighth year on the market.

Nintendo Switch breaks 141 million sales, expected to beat DS by March 2025 2
Open Gallery 4

Switch sales are starting to slow down as Nintendo preps its new system. Total cumulative shipments for the 3-device Switch family have now reached 141.32 million, and by March 2025, Nintendo expects the Switch to dethrone the DS.

Nintendo shipped 15.7 million Switch consoles in Fiscal Year 2024, down -12.6% year-over-year, with Q4'24 delivering the lowest unit shipments for any Q4 period since the device's launch, or 1.96 million shipments.

Nintendo Switch breaks 141 million sales, expected to beat DS by March 2025 3
Open Gallery 4

"While this represents a decrease from the previous fiscal year, sales are steady for a platform in its eighth year after launch," Nintendo writes in its Q4 report.

Nintendo Switch breaks 141 million sales, expected to beat DS by March 2025 4
Open Gallery 4

The Switch OLED lead the charge for both Q4 and full-year sales with 1.15 million shipments during Q4, and 9.32 million shipments across the full FY24 period.

Here's a breakdown of cumulative sales of each of the three Switch models:

  • Switch base model - 93.98 million
  • Switch Lite - 23.53 million
  • Switch OLED - 24.34 million

The company expects to ship another 13.5 million Switch systems throughout FY25, which ends on March 31, 2025. If Nintendo can achieve this goal, the Switch will be at 154.82 million global sales, narrowly beating the Nintendo DS' long-standing record of 154.02 million shipments.

"For hardware, by continuing to convey the appeal of Nintendo Switch, we try to not only put one system in every home, but several in every home, or even one for every person. Another objective is to continually release new offerings so more consumers keep playing Nintendo Switch even longer and we can maximize hardware sales."

Buy at Amazon

NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$23.77
$23.77--
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/16/2024 at 7:49 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:nintendo.co.jp, nintendo.co.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags