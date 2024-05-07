Helldivers 2 staffer almost fired for telling players to review bomb and refund the game

An employee at Arrowhead Game Studios, the developers of Helldivers 2, was almost fired for telling players to review bomb the game and refund it.

Helldivers 2 has had a somewhat tumultuous week following Sony Interactive Entertainment's announcement that PC gamers will soon be required to connect to a PSN account to access the game.

Sony has since backpedalled on that announcement, saying via the PlayStation X account that none of the the previously announced changes were going to go ahead and that it's still learning how to engage with the PC gaming community. The initial news of forced PSN and Steam connection resulted in massive backlash in the form of negative review bombing the game's Steam listing and an uproar in the Helldivers 2 Discord.

Spitz, the Helldivers 2 community manager stopped posting in the game's dedicated Discord server on Saturday, one day after the changes were announced. PCGamer reports the community manager left then server and has only returned today, telling the community he was almost fired for his last public comments about the controversial situation.

For those that don't know, Spitz told angry players that if they want to generate "pull with Sony" post negative reviews and refund the game.