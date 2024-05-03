Here's what Apple definitely won't announce at its May 7 iPad event

Apple's May 7 event is just around the corner, but don't expect any of these things to be announced according to the well-connected Mark Gurman.

Apple is getting ready to announce a ton of new devices and accessories at an event on May 7, meaning we're just days away from some new Apple gear. But while there are plenty of new things for us to look forward to, there are some things that definitely won't be announced. Instead, they'll come later in the year, and there's plenty to get excited about.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has outlined a number of new product updates that are expected to arrive in 2024 including the much-rumored AI features that have been in the works for a while now. And if the upcoming OLED iPad Pro and new iPad Air lineup aren't for you, there's sure to be something in this list that gets you interested.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

At the top of Gurman's list is a new, refreshed iPad that will sell for a lower price point than the current 10th-gen model. That retails for $449 which is a lot more than the $329 that the previous generation sold for. With that in mind, it's thought Apple will aim to make the new model cheaper, although it won't arrive until much later this year.

Next, we have the iPad mini, ta blet that hasn't been updated since 2021. New changers aren't expected to be many, but a faster processor is a given although more details aren't yet clear - nor is a release date other than the fact it won't ship next week.

Apple's new AI features are also a key part of the 2024 plans for the company, but we'll have to wait for WWDC before we learn what those plans are. The iPadOS 18 and iOS 18 software won't be made available to the public until September, so that's a long way off from being installed on devices around the globe.

The next on Gurman's list is AirPods, with a new low-end version on the roadmap but not likely to be released until the fall. That means that we can likely expect the AirPods to be updated at the same time that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro go on sale, around the middle or end of September.

Finally, new Macs aren't expected to be part of the Tuesday event although the iPad Pro could see the debut of the M4 chip. That chip will then start to appear in new Macs, but not until much later in the year.

As for what will debut next week, that iPad Pro revamp is in the cards as is a new 12.9-inch iPad Air to join a refreshed 11-inch version. New Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories are also expected.