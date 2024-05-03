Microsoft expected to bring Xbox exclusive heavyweights to PlayStation

A Microsoft insider has said Xbox is preparing to bring first-party heavyweight titles such as Halo and Gears of War over to PlayStation.

In February, Microsoft confirmed that four first-party titles were making their way over to PlayStation, which was the company's first batch of tester titles, to see how Xbox games would perform on Sony's console.

Around this time, rumors suggested that Microsoft was going to lead with massive heavyweight, system-seller titles such as Gears of War, Starfield, and Halo, but it was later confirmed the first games to make it over to the PlayStation from Xbox would be Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Grounded, and Sea of Thieves. Xbox's Phil Spencer described the transfer as an experiment and said at the time it didn't mean that other first-party Xbox titles would be coming to PlayStation.

However, Spencer said, "I don't think we should, as an industry, ever rule out a game going to any other platform. We're focused on these four games and learning from the experience. I don't want to create a false expectation on those other platforms that this is somehow the first four to get over the dam and then the dam's going to open and everything else is coming. That's not the plan today."

While at the time Xbox may not be working on bringing heavy hitter titles over to PlayStation, Microsoft is clearly open to the idea, and more so leaning toward it if the experimental titles proved a success. Now, renowned Xbox insider and Windows Central journalist Jez Corden revisited the topic and said that all Xbox first-party titles will be coming to PlayStation, and this would include staple franchises such as Forza and Halo.

It should be noted that this information should be treated as a rumor, and Microsoft hasn't officially confirmed any new titles coming to PlayStation.