Google is at risk of losing tens of billions of dollars to the US government

Google is at risk of losing tens of billions of dollars in annual revenue if the company can't defend its model to Judge Amit Mehta.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

Google and the US government are presenting their closing arguments to Judge Amit Mehta regarding the antitrust lawsuit that may result in Google being penalized for its dominance in the search engine market.

Google is at risk of losing tens of billions of dollars to the US government 6516565
Open Gallery 2

The US government has accused Google of violating anticompetitive laws with its Google Search engine, which is easily the most popular search engine in the world. The lawsuit alleges Google paid electronics vendors and developers billions of dollars to make Google the default search engine on the device, which created a monopoly within the market where other search engines are unable to compete.

Google revealed last year that it spent $26.3 billion in 2021 on deals for its search engine to be default on various internet browsers. Apple received between $18 billion and $20 billion to keep Google the default search engine on Safari. As you can probably imagine, Google doesn't believe it has a monopoly on the market, or broken any anti-compete laws and that its dominance on the market is a result of its product simply being the best.

Additionally, Google CEO Sundar Pichai says the deals Google has made to keep its search engine default on browsers is simply the cost of doing business, even going as far as to say that its deals have made the market more competitive. Furthermore, Google says users are completely free to stop using its service whenever they want.

Google and the US government will present their closing arguments before Judge Amit Mehta, and if the search engine giant loses, it will likely be a massive blow to its main source of revenue - its advertising business. If Google is forced from various devices, it could cost the company potentially tens of billions of dollars in annual revenue.

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00-
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/3/2024 at 12:36 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:theregister.com, statista.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags