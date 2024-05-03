Scientists discover unexpected visitor lurking on the ISS

Last month, NASA confirmed the presence of unexpected visitors aboard the International Space Station (ISS), which has now been studied by researchers who have penned a paper in a scientific journal.

The unexpected visitors turned out to be multi drug resistant bacteria that has mutated into several strains that have never before seen on Earth. Researchers write the bacteria has transformed into thirteen strains, mutating from the original strains that were transported to the ISS from Earth. The team behind the paper believes the bacteria has mutated into at least thirteen different strains, which was caused by the microgravity environment within the ISS and the increase in radiation exposure.

As for the dangers of this new bacteria, astronauts aboard the ISS are only in danger of being infected by the bacteria if their immune system is already compromised, meaning they are already sick in some way. Luckily, the ISS is one of the most monitored locations in the world, and so are the astronauts aboard it. ISS passengers are required to perform a rigorous workout routine to maintain overall health, which is used to counteract their degrading immune systems caused by being in space.