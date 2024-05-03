Scientists discover unexpected visitor lurking on the ISS

Researchers aboard the International Space Station (ISS) announced the discovery of an unexpected visitor that has mutated into something unique.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 48 seconds read time

Last month, NASA confirmed the presence of unexpected visitors aboard the International Space Station (ISS), which has now been studied by researchers who have penned a paper in a scientific journal.

Scientists discover unexpected visitor lurking on the ISS 56115665
Open Gallery 2

The unexpected visitors turned out to be multi drug resistant bacteria that has mutated into several strains that have never before seen on Earth. Researchers write the bacteria has transformed into thirteen strains, mutating from the original strains that were transported to the ISS from Earth. The team behind the paper believes the bacteria has mutated into at least thirteen different strains, which was caused by the microgravity environment within the ISS and the increase in radiation exposure.

As for the dangers of this new bacteria, astronauts aboard the ISS are only in danger of being infected by the bacteria if their immune system is already compromised, meaning they are already sick in some way. Luckily, the ISS is one of the most monitored locations in the world, and so are the astronauts aboard it. ISS passengers are required to perform a rigorous workout routine to maintain overall health, which is used to counteract their degrading immune systems caused by being in space.

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00-
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/3/2024 at 12:36 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:microbiomejournal.biomedcentral.com, bgr.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags