With iPhone alarms not working, now even the HomePod can't tell you what time it is

Hot on the heels of iPhone alarms not working, now the HomePod can't tell people what the time is as the bugs continue to pile up.

Hot on the heels of reports that some people's iPhones are currently not correctly making sound when an alarm goes off, a new report suggests that another Apple device is also having problems with something as simple as the time of day. This time it's the HomePod and HomePod mini, with the Siri digital assistant reportedly having problems with a simple request that does nothing more than ask the time.

According to a MacRumors report asking Siri what time it is can lead to the assistant being unable to answer and instead it chooses to direct users to an iPhone. Such things often happen when something needs to be displayed on-screen, like a website, but Siri should of course be more than capable of telling what the current time is.

While this issue appears to be impacting the HomePod smart speakers, the MacRumors report notes that asking the same question of Siri on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac appears to work just fine and the digital assistant offers the time as requested. With that in mind, it's unclear what is confusing Siri on the HomePod and HomePod mini.

It's possible that Apple is trying to fix the iPhone alarm issue with server-side changes and has inadvertently broken something, but there's little way of knowing whether that is the case right now. However, the good news is that it's most likely that this issue is one that can be addressed with a fix remotely, preventing the need for people to download a software fix to their HomePod.

This news comes as iPhone owners are hoping for some big improvements for Siri later this year. We've been hearing a lot in recent months about what new features we can look forward to coming to iOS 18 on the iPhone, and improved AI capabilities are at the top of the list. While asking the time is far from complicated and new AI models aren't needed to make something so simple work, this issue is perhaps an indicator of how far Siri has fallen.

To that point, Apple is reportedly already in discussions with using OpenAI and Google's in-house chatbot services for the iOS 18 rollout. The software update is expected to be announced in June at WWDC before undergoing a months-long beta process and eventually being released to the public in September. The release will likely come days before the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro handsets finally go on sale.