Philips launches 49-inch QD OLED dual 1440p gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate

Phillips has launched a brand new flagship gaming monitor under is gaming line-up called EVNIA, which has now introduced the Evnia 49M2C8900.

The latest gaming monitor from Phillips is a 49-inch dual 2560 x 1440p (5120 x 1440) resolution QD-OLED panel that is capable of hitting a 240Hz refresh rate with a 0.03ms GtG response time. Other specifications for the new monitor include a 1800R curvature, a 32:9 aspect ratio, a vast array of connectivity options such as USB-C docking with 90W power delivery, a KVM switch, and an ergonomic design that provides optimal viewing angles of this beast of a display.

As for color, Phillips opting for a QD-OLED panel means gamers will be provided with exception contrast, deep blacks, and vibrant colors that will undoubtedly bring to life images on the screen. Philips' Evnia 49M2C8900 QD OLED Curved Gaming Monitor has already been made available on Amazon with a price of $1,499.

"The Philips Evnia 49M2C8900 brings a new level of immersion and innovation to gaming, providing a captivating experience for gamers of all levels. With its exceptional design and advanced technology, this monitor is a standout addition to our product lineup," says James Melendez, CEO and President at TPV USA (Philips)

I'm very excited to get my hands on this gaming monitor to add it to my ever-growing list of different types of reviewed gaming monitors. What most excites me is the 49-inch size paired with the 240Hz refresh rate. That will certainly make for some awesome gaming experiences in titles that have native support for the 32:9 aspect ratio.