Apple TV Plus confirms June 29 premiere date for animated adventure show WondLa

Apple TV Plus has announced that the first season of the animated adventure show WondLa will premiere on June 29, the first of a trilogy.

Apple TV Plus, the Apple-owned streaming service best known for shows like Severance and Ted Lasso, has announced the first season premiere date for something entirely different - an epic animated adventure called WondLa. The season is the first of a trilogy and is based on the New York Times bestselling book series "The Search for WondLa" by Tony DiTerlizzi.

Apple TV Plus confirmed that the seven-episode first season of WondLa will premiere globally on the streaming service on Friday, June 28, although there is no confirmation on when the rest of the trilogy will land on our screens.

The press page for the WondLa show on Apple's website says that the adventure centers around Eva, a character voiced by Jeanine Mason, a character who's described as being curious, enthusiastic, and a spirited teenager. She's being raised in a state-of-the-art underground bunker by Muthr, a robot caretaker, voiced by Emmy Award nominee Teri Hatcher. But on her 16th birthday, an attack on the bunker forced her onto the Earth's surface which just so happens to now be inhabited by aliens and otherworldly fauna.

As you can imagine, that's a solid setup for a show that will appeal to kids and adults alike and it's definitely something a little different to the normal Apple TV Plus fare.

You'll need an Apple TV Plus subscription to watch WondLa of course and the service will set you back $9.99 per month. It's also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle that includes other offerings including Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness Plus, and more. There's a seven-day trial available right now, while those who buy a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or iPod touch will also get a free three-month subscription to Apple TV Plus thrown in gratis.

