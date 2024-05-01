Apple TV Plus thriller Presumed Innocent with Jake Gyllenhaal gets its first trailer

The Apple TV Plus streaming service has shared the first teaser trailer for the Jake Gyllenhaal thriller, Presumed Innocent and it's right here.

If you're an Apple TV Plus subscriber you're no stranger to having some top-notch TV show content to watch, and it would appear that there's something new for you to start to get excited about. Presumed Innocent is an eight-part limited series starring and executive produced by Jake Gyllenhaal and Apple TV Plus just made the first teaser trailer available online. And it looks very good indeed.

The show also includes a star-studded ensemble cast including Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, O-T Fagbenle, Chase Infiniti, Elizabeth Marvel, Nana Mensah, Renate Reinsve, Peter Sarsgaard and Kingston Rumi Southwick

The new show will premiere on Apple TV Plus with the first two episodes on Wednesday, June 12 before a new episode arrives every Wednesday until the season's completion on July 24. The show, like many of Apple TV Plus' best, is based on a New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Scott Turow.

The Apple TV Plus press page for Presumed Innocent says that the series will take viewers on a journey through the horrific murder that upends a Chicago Prosecuting Attorney's office when the chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich (played by Gyllenhaal) is suspected of being the man behind the crime.

If that doesn't whet your appetite, watch the trailer we've embedded above to get a feel for what's in store.

You'll of course need an Apple TV Plus subscription to watch Presumed Innocent, not to mention all the other great content that is available via the streamer. An Apple TV Plus subscription costs $9.99 per month with a seven-day trial available. Those who buy a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or iPod touch can also expect to get three free months of Apple TV Plus access included, too.

Not that you'll need an Apple device to be able to watch content from Apple TV Plus, of course. The Apple TV app can be found on all kinds of devices, not just the Apple TV 4K streaming box and other Apple devices. The Apple TV app is available on a ton of smart TVs while those who use streaming boxes and sticks from Amazon and others will also find an Apple TV app waiting for them. Consoles from both PlayStation and Xbox also have an Apple TV app available for download from their respective stores, too. The Apple TV app is available in more than 100 different countries, so there is a very good chance that yours is on that list.