Apple is offering the MLS Season Pass subscription with a massive 25% discount

Fans of Major League Soccer can now take up the MLS Season Pass subscription from Apple for just $69 through to the end of the season.

If you're a soccer fan who hasn't yet signed up for the MLS Season Pass offering on Apple TV, now is the time to do just that. Apple is offering a full 25% discount off the usual asking price for a year's subscription, giving you the chance to take all of the soccer in at a discounted price. However, as great as that is, there's a catch.

That catch? You're getting a 25% discount because this isn't a full season - the subscription will give you access to the rest of the season's content but you've obviously already missed a chunk after the MLS season began in February. Still, if you want to jump in now it's great that you aren't paying for content that you've already missed.

This offer means that you can take out an MLS Season Pass subscription for just $69 for the remainder of the season, down from the usual $99 asking price that was being offered previously. Those who are already Apple TV Plus subscribers can also benefit from an additional discount, making the MLS Season Pass offering just $59 for the remainder of the season. The MLS Season comes to a close on October 19 and the pass also includes the end-of-season playoffs that are expected to kick off around that time too.

The MLS Season Pass is available via the Apple TV app and that's where you'll watch the live games. The Apple TV app is available on Apple hardware as well as tons of smart TVs, streaming devices, and even game consoles.