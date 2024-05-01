Copilot for OneDrive gets delayed - AI won't arrive for another four months potentially

The AI won't be on-hand in the cloud storage locker to help you find files, or summarize documents, just yet - you'll have to wait a few more months.

Copilot was supposed to have debuted in the OneDrive cloud storage service by now, but it has apparently been delayed - not that Microsoft has admitted this.

Copilot will eventually be available in OneDrive to carry out tasks like summarizing documents (Image Credit: Microsoft)

Neowin had the sharp eyes with this one, having noticed that in a new blog post, Microsoft updated its launch timeframe to the "summer" of 2024 for the AI landing in OneDrive. That means Copilot could still be the best part of four months away (if it arrives in late August, that is, which is technically possible).

The odd thing here is that Microsoft first announced Copilot for OneDrive back in February 2024, stating it'd arrive in April. Of course, April is now in the rearview mirror (how this year is flying by), and the AI hasn't turned up.

Instead of admitting the delay, though, Microsoft appears to have glossed over it, and simply updated the old blog post to the new summer launch date, making no mention of the previous April timeframe in the new blog entry either.

What's the holdup? Well, we don't know that obviously, as Microsoft isn't talking about it. We can but guess that either the implementation has turned out to be a thornier process than expected, or maybe some last-minute showstopping bugs have shown up, or priorities within the OneDrive team have been shuffled about a bit. Or indeed some combination of the above.

When Copilot does pitch up in OneDrive, the AI will facilitate the kinds of things you'd expect - easily finding files in the cloud storage locker, and interacting with them to, say, get the AI to summarize a document, or find a fact from within that doc. All the usual, in other words, and it'll make for a useful addition to OneDrive.

