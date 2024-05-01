Hate Chrome or Edge? Streamlined Chromium-based Mac browser, Arc, is now out for Windows 11

Arc has arrived on Windows 11 - and it's nothing to do with Intel GPUs, this is a streamlined new browser previously on macOS (and iOS).

Published
Updated
1 minute & 26 seconds read time

Arc, a Chromium-based browser previously on the Mac (and iOS), is now available to download for Windows 11.

So, those Windows 11 users who've been searching for a streamlined web browser - one of the bits of ad blurb for Arc is that it's a "clean and calm" app - can now give this Chromium client a whirl, rather than Chrome or Edge. (There are other alternatives, of course - but those are the big two for Chromium).

As Neowin, which spotted this, points out, the Arc browser was in beta previously (since December 2023), but this represents its first public launch for Microsoft's OS.

As such, the initial release candidate may still need a bit of work, and certainly, the developer has said that it plans to add more features to the Windows version of the browser. And indeed there will be a Windows 10 app, it's just Windows 11-only to begin with.

While Arc majors in being streamlined as mentioned, the other selling points include a split view (two sites side-by-side), tab groups, vertical tabs, and some powerful options in terms of tailoring the browser to your own needs. And of course, being built on Chromium helps when it comes to website compatibility, too.

You can take Arc for a spin by grabbing the Windows 11 client which you'll find on the developer's website.

