NVIDIA DLSS 3 added to Gray Zone Warfare and Everspace 2, which now runs on Unreal Engine 5

Everspace 2 just got an Unreal Engine 5 upgrade and with DLSS 3 you've got impressive performance across the entire GeForce RTX 40 Series lineup.

Tactical FPS Gray Zone Warfare has launched into Early Access on Steam. Even though it currently has a 'Mixed' user review rating, the general sentiment is that the game is on track to live up to its potential as an open-world shooter focused on realism. The good news for GeForce RTX 40 Series owners is that performance is boosted thanks to DLSS 3 Frame Generation support.

Gray Zone Warfare 4K performance, image credit: NVIDIA

DLSS 3 makes it 60+ FPS playable in 4K using the 'Epic' quality preset on everything from the GeForce RTX 4070 to the RTX 4090 using DLSS 'Performance' mode with Frame Gen enabled. For those wanting triple-digit GeForce RTX 4070 performance, dropping the resolution to 1440p sees 81 FPS turn into 111 FPS.

This week, third-person space combat action RPG Everspace 2 is also getting DLSS 3 support. The game just got a massive Incursions Update for all players, introducing new content and migrating it from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5.3.

Everspace 2 performance, image credit: NVIDIA

The introduction of Lumen GI, plus DLSS 3.5, FSR 3, and XeSS, will improve the game's visuals. "For pilots on high-end PCs, EVERSPACE 2 will never have looked better," developer ROCKFISH Games writes. "With UE5, we're able to enable Lumen GI on DirectX 12, NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 upscaler with Frame Generation, NVIDIA Reflex latency reduction, AMD FSR 3.0, and Intel XeSS upscaler to really make the stars shine. All these new settings are togglable and completely optional."

Running in 4K with DLSS 3.5 and max settings, the game hits over 100 FPS on everything from the GeForce RTX 4070 and higher. This is impressive because Everspace 2 on max settings has traditionally struggled in 4K - even with high-end gear.

Rounding out the DLSS update this week is Milestone's MotoGP 24, which launches this weekend with DLSS 2 Super Resolution support to boost performance.