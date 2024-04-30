Confirmed: Assassin's Creed Mirage will come to iPhone 15 Pro and some iPads in June

Ubisoft has confirmed that it will bring Assassin's Creed Mirage to the iPhone and iPad on June 6, but you'll need a beast of a model to play.

Ubisoft has today confirmed that it will make the Assassin's Creed Mirage game available for download on the iPhone and iPad starting on June 6, although the game's App Store page continued to say June 10. In a press release, Ubisoft confirmed that gamers will need an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max to play the game, while those with iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets with the M1 chip or newer will also be able to get in on the act. With Apple expected to announce new M4 iPad Pros soon, we can expect those tablets to play the new game particularly well.

The game can be preordered from the App Store right now with the title available for all who want to play it for free - although only for the first 90 minutes. After that, unlocking the full version will cost $49.99. Thankfully, that's a one-time purchase that will make the game available for both the iPhone and iPad, so buyers won't have to buy the game twice to play on their phone and tablet.

The Assassin's Creed Mirage game is of course already available for PlayStation, Xbox, and Windows PCs and has been since October of last year. But with the title being such a recent one it's important to note just how impressive it is that Apple's iPhones, albeit its most expensive, are capable of playing these console-quality games. We've already seen games like Death Stranding and Resident Evil make an appearance in the App Store, but those were slightly older titles.

We can of course expect this game, and others, to look great on the rumored iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, and it remains to be seeing if the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will also be supported.

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

