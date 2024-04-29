MSI unleashes new updates for Claw handheld giving up to 150% fps boost for games

The Claw will have more punch now thanks to a new BIOS from MSI and a fresh Intel Arc GPU driver, with a bunch of popular games gaining a lot of fps.

MSI has made a much-needed move - actually two moves - to improve the performance of its Claw gaming portable.

MSI's own internal testing details performance gains with the new updates (Image Credit: MSI)

Firstly, MSI has deployed an updated BIOS and complemented that with new Intel GPU drivers to give a claimed boost of up to 150%.

The updates give the MSI Claw the wherewithal to play the top 100 most popular games on Steam "smoothly" the maker tells us.

According to the company's own tests, 7 Days to Die is the game that gets the mentioned up to 150% boost, with the likes of Monster Hunter World and Cyberpunk 2077 running more than 50% quicker with the new BIOS and GPU driver. Check out the above screenshot for the full details on the gains with various PC games.

The updates provided are the E1T41IMS.106 BIOS and v31.0.101.5445 Intel Arc GPU driver.

If you've been following the tale of the MSI Claw in the battle of the handhelds, this device hasn't fared well, with owners criticizing the frame rates on offer, and generally not being impressed with the Meteor Lake CPU (with Arc graphics) compared to rivals that use AMD's Ryzen Z1 (packing RDNA 3).

One of the major bones of contention for MSI Claw owners has been the drivers for the integrated Arc graphics, so it's good to hear that the new driver release should make for a major improvement.

MSI says it will continue to work with Intel to optimize gaming performance with the Claw, so further fps boosts should be in the cards.

