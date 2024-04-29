Samsung's new Apple Vision Pro competitor will use OLEDoS panel from Sony for its XR headset

Samsung's smartphone business reportedly set to use OLED on silicon (OLEDoS) from Sony for its new extended reality (XR) device in the works.

The news is coming from Korean media outlet TheElec, which reports that Samsung's smartphone business has decided to use Sony's display over its own in-house Samsung Display panel. Samsung is working on its own OLEDoS panel technology, with TheElec pointing out that Samsung needs a new person to look over the development of new semiconductor products (and not just consumer electronics, but electronic components, including OLED panels, transistors, and more).

TheElec also points out that Samsung's smartphone business should've used Samsung Display technology over Japanese competitor Sony, "if there had been close collaboration between the Samsung affiliates in the first place".

TheElec continues: "A similar situation is unfolding with Samsung Electro-Mechanics' development of a glass core substrate. There is no collaboration with Samsung Display on the technology, which is odd as Samsung Display has expertise in glass processing. This absence of clear roles and responsibilities is a huge waste of resources".

Microdisplay technology like OLEDoS and glass substrates require close collaboration between semiconductor, display, semiconductor board, and display glass processing technologies. Samsung has been providing high-end OLED panels to Apple for its iPhone over LG Display and BOE, because it started manufacturing OLED panels first.

But now, Samsung Display isn't making the OLEDoS panels for Samsung's new XR headset, with Samsung outsourcing the display to Sony. TheElec adds that "this sort of production experience makes it hard to catch up to rivals".