AYANEO Pocket S is here, a new flagship Android gaming handheld with Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 chip

The AYANEO Pocket S a high-end flagship Android handheld powered by the new Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Gaming Platform, and it's available to purchase.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 57 seconds read time

The AYANEO Pocket S has launched. It's a new flagship Android gaming handheld that is slim, sleek, and powered by the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 gaming platform. The physical design and form factor are more smartphone than PC gaming handheld, with the AYANEO Pocket S sporting a thin 14mm body with a lightweight 350-gram build.

AYANEO Pocket S, image credit: AYANEO.
AYANEO Pocket S, image credit: AYANEO.

It's a low-power device, too, with its long-lasting 6000mAh battery powering the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2's efficient 15W gaming performance. Although thin, there is an active cooling system here, which makes sense when the GPU is clocked at 1 GHz and the 8-core Kryo CPU reaches up to 3.36GHz.

Throw in 16GB of memory and 1TB of storage, and it's an impressive unit. AYANEO claims that it outperforms pretty much any Android gaming handheld or gaming phone. The AYANEO Pocket S is available in two flavors: one with a 6-inch 1440p screen that will begin shipping in May 2024 and a 1080p edition that will ship at the end of June 2024.

AYANEO Pocket S is here, a new flagship Android gaming handheld with Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 chip 05
Both screens feature impressive specs like 400 nits of brightness and 100% sRGB Color Gamut Coverage. The 1440p and 1080p models are available for purchase in various memory and storage configurations via the AYANEO Pocket S Indiegogo page, which offers substantial Early Bird discounts. Here's the pricing for the AYANEO Pocket S 1440P Advanced Edition.

AYANEO Pocket S is here, a new flagship Android gaming handheld with Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 chip 01
And here's the pricing for the AYANEO Pocket S 1080p Edition.

AYANEO Pocket S is here, a new flagship Android gaming handheld with Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 chip 02
The handheld will also introduce a significantly updated, upgraded, and customizable AYAHome software interface designed for Android. The gaming-oriented AYASpace app is also getting new retro gaming and emulation features to provide users with a robust library to access classic games.

NEWS SOURCE:ayaneo.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

