NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang hand delivers the first DGX H200 AI GPU to Open AI's Sam Altman

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's secondary role as courier sees him hand-deliver the world's most powerful AI GPU hardware, the DGX H200, to OpenAI.

OpenAI is the first company to receive the powerful new NVIDIA DGX H200 GPU for accelerating generative AI, which was hand-delivered to CEO Sam Altman and president and co-founder Greg Brockman by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. And for those interested in the leather jacket count, two out of three (Greg Brockman and Jensen Huang, natch) were donning stylish black leather jackets.

Jokes aside, the DGX H200 is NVIDIA's and the world's most powerful AI GPU hardware. Jensen Huang signed the hardware with a simple message: "To advance AI, computing, and humanity."

The DGX H200 includes the new H200 Tensor Core GPU, with the Hopper-based hardware equipped with 141GB of HBM3e GPU memory and speeds of up to 4.8TB/s. Designed to accelerate AI workloads, the DGX H200 is more efficient than its DGX H100 predecessor and substantially more powerful.

The moment was captured with Greg Brockman sharing his experience with NVIDIA's top courier on X.

The DGX H200 is the first piece of AI hardware to support HBM3e memory, which is faster and more efficient - with a 1.4X increase in bandwidth and a 1.8X increase in capacity. 4.8 TB/s is incredible and something that OpenAI will use, thanks to generative AI requiring lots of GPU horsepower and fast memory.

Will NVIDIA's DGX H200 hardware contribute to OpenAI's GPT achieving AGI or the company developing AI with human-level intelligence? Time will tell.