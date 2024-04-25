FCC restores net neutrality

The Federal Communications Commission in the United States has officially restored Net Neutrality and reestablished the national open internet standard.

In a 3-2 vote, the FCC has just restored Net Neutrality.

Net Neutrality is officially back. Under the reinstated rule, internet service providers like Comcast and AT&T are now prohibited from "blocking traffic, slowing down content, or creating pay-to-play internet fast lanes."

Broadband internet has been deemed an essential service, and has been reclassified as a telecommunications service, making internet subject to Title II standards of the Communications Act (essentially, now that the internet is an essential telecommunications service, the FCC can impose specific rules on ISPs).

The FCC has released a Net Neutrality factsheet to clarify what this means for everyday people, and also released the following press release: