The Apple Vision Pro's marketing chief has left Apple after 36 years

The Apple Vision Pro went on sale in February and now the man who led the marketing for the spatial computer, Frank Casanova, has reportedly left the company. Casanova had worked at Apple for 36 years across a number of different roles including leading the expansion of the iPhone to new carriers.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Casanova left the company last week to retire. He was named Apple's first head of marketing for augmented reality in 2019 before taking the lead on the headset, Gurman says. His role involved attending the release of Apple's new spatial computer at the Grove shopping mall in Los Angeles alongside Apple's services head Eddy Cue. Dan Riccio, currently the executive who oversees Apple Vision Pro development, is also nearing retirement.

Popular Now: Building the Ultimate Home Entertainment Server with an ASUSTOR NAS and Viper Gaming NVMe SSDs

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The Apple Vision Pro was heavily rumored for years before it was finally announced in June of last year and then we had to wait until February for it to finally go on sale. However, the Apple Vision Pro is only currently available to buy in the United States although a global launch is expected to happen before the end of the year. Apple hasn't yet confirmed which countries will receive the Apple Vision Pro this year, however, nor has it offered any hard release timeframes, either.

The Apple Vision Pro is reportedly struggling in terms of sales less than three months after it went on sale, a fact that won't be helped by its high asking price. The entry-level Apple Vision Pro with 256GB of storage starts at $3,499 while more storage is also available for those who want it. Upgrading to 512GB or 1TB of storage does involve a price hike, as you might imagine.

Apple is reportedly already hard at work on a cheaper version of the Apple Vision Pro but it isn't yet clear when that will arrive or just how much cheaper it will be. It's also worth noting that Apple hasn't confirmed how it intends to make the headset cheaper, a move that will surely involve removing some of the best features and technology in order to hit a price point.

Apple is expected to announce the new visionOS 2 software update at WWDC in June and it's possible that we will learn more about what the global launch timeline looks like. We also don't yet know what the visionOS 2 software update will offer, but we can surely expect new features and other improvements.