The fourth season of the popular Apple TV+ show Trying has its first trailer

Trying has become one of the most popular Apple TV+ shows of them all and now it's getting ready for its fourth season - watch the trailer here.

Apple has shared the first trailer for the fourth season of the critically acclaimed comedy series Trying, starring BAFTA Award nominee Esther Smith and SAG Award nominee Rafe Spall. The show has been one of the hits of the Apple TV+ stable and is getting ready to premiere that fourth season.

Apple says that season four of Trying will premiere on Wednesday, May 22 with the first two episodes available on day one. Then, a new episode will be made available to stream online every Wednesday through to the season's conclusion on July 3.

In this new season, Apple says that the story will fast-forward six years to discover that Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) are experienced adopters. However, their teenage daughter causes the pair to find themselves struggling again, and their parenting skills are sure to be put to the test.

Apple says that the trailer for season four features the brand new single from London-based pop star BEKA, titled "Forever" and you can see the whole thing embedded above.

Those who already have Apple TV+ can of course start watching the fourth season of Trying next month while the first three seasons are already available and ready to go if you need to get all caught up.

Those who are not yet Apple TV+ subscribers can fix that for $9.99 per month while the subscription is also available as part of the Apple One bundle. That bundle offers other Apple services including Apple Arcade, Apple Music, and more all under one roof. Buyers of new iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple TVs, and iPod touches will also get three months of Apple TV+ thrown in, too.