Watch the trailer for Apple TV+ docuseries Hollywood Con Queen Right Here

Apple TV+ has shared the first trailer for Hollywood Con Queen, a new documentary series about one of Hollywood's biggest scams that will debut on May 8.

Apple TV+ has today released the first trailer for Hollywood Con Queen, a new documentary series that will run across three different episodes and premiere on May 8.

The new series tells the story of a figure dubbed the Con Queen who impersonates the most powerful women of Hollywood. That sees the impersonator lure unsuspecting victims to Indonesia, Apple's explainer says, offering them the promise of a life-changing career opportunity. The con sees them use their personal finances to try and make it big while being explored in the process.

The whole thing continues until investigative journalist Scott Johnson of The Hollywood Reporter and private investigator Nicole Kotsianas set out to get to the bottom of things - only to find that the story is stranger than they might have originally thought.

Popular Now: Building the Ultimate Home Entertainment Server with an ASUSTOR NAS and Viper Gaming NVMe SSDs

The new documentary series joins a growing list of movies, TV shows, and documentaries that are available to stream for no additional fee via the Apple TV+ subscription service. Content covers all manner of categories including drama, kids entertainment, sports, and more. Apple TV+ launched in November of 2019 and has proven to be popular among streaming fans ever since.

Buyers of a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch can enjoy Apple TV+ for free for three months while everyone else can sign up for $9.99 per month. The streaming service is also available as part of the Apple ONe subscription bundle including Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, Apple Arcade, and other Apple services. Apple TV+ can be watched on just about anything with a display and an internet connection at this point including streaming sticks and game consoles.