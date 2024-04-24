Apple Watch X tipped to feature a thinner logic board, likely be thinner overall

A new report suggests that Apple is working on making a key Apple Watch component thinner, possibly making the whole watch thinner in the process.

The next non-Ultra Apple Watch may be thinner than previous models if a new report suggesting a thinner logic board turns out to be accurate. It's reported that the new Apple Watch will use resin-coated copper, a move which will allow Apple to make the wearable's logic board thinner than previous iterations.

Resin-coated copper is a thin layer of copper foil coated with a resin and while it's thought that such a move would have multiple benefits to the Apple Watch, the ability to make the logic board thinner is one that could be particularly notable.

By making the logic board thinner Apple could theoretically open up extra space within the wearable's chassis, allowing that space to be used for other things. The most obvious use would be to allow Apple to make the Apple Watch's battery larger, improving battery life. But it's also possible that Apple could simply make the overall Apple Watch thinner, a move that would be well received by some. However, with Apple thought to be working on new sensors that could monitor blood pressure and glucose levels, it's also possible that the saved space could be taken up by those sensors.

It isn't yet clear what the next Apple Watch will be, but we've heard reports that the wearable will be the Apple Watch X. The wearable will celebrate the Apple Watch's 10th anniversary after the very first model debuted in 2014. Apple followed a similar pattern with the iPhone X - the phone was a huge redesign for Apple, bringing Face ID and ditching the Home button. That arrived in 2017, 10 years after the original iPhone debuted in 2007.

NEWS SOURCES:macrumors.com, digitimes.com, apple.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

