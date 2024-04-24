Apple Watch Series 9 buyers can now buy refurbished from the Apple Store

The Apple Watch Series 9 is now available for order as a refurbished product via the Apple Store online for the first time in the United States.

If you're yet to treat yourself to a new Apple Watch Series 9 and have been waiting for a way to get one and save money at the same time, you're in luck - especially if you happen to live in the United States. The watch, which was only released in September of last year, is now available in various configurations in Apple's refurbished store. All you have to do is place the order to save money.

First spotted by MacRumors, the refurbished Apple Watches start from $339 with savings of around 15% compared to the price you'd pay when choosing a brand-new model. These Apple Watches are only likely to be available for a limited time, however, with stocks often very fluid. Don't see the model that calls to you? Keep checking, these stock levels are likely to change regularly.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Refurbished Apple Watches are all checked thoroughly to ensure that they are working and they're cleaned so as to appear as if they were brand new. Products sold via the Apple refurbished store tend to be some of the best, arriving in condition so good that you'll be hard-pressed to spot a difference between it and a new model.

Apple is already selling the Apple Watch Ultra 2 as a refurbished product in its United States refurbished store of course. Like the Apple Watch Series 9, that model was also released in September 2023 and stocks remain limited as well. Keep that in mind if you see a model that you like - it might not be there for long.