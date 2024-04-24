Apple CEO Tim Cook has hinted that a new Apple Pencil launch is imminent

Apple is set to announce new iPads on May 7 and CEO Tim Cook has now given us a huge hint that there will be a new Apple Pencil to go with them.

With Apple having already confirmed that it will be holding a new event on May 7 we were already pretty sure that we knew what the company intended to show off. Now, it seems increasingly likely that all of the rumors were right - the event will focus on new iPads and yes, a new Apple Pencil.

That's the assumption that we can now make after Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a post on the X social network that hinted as much. The post, embedded below, mentions the Apple Pencil and includes a gif of of one, essentially confirming the news.

The rumors over the last few months had told us to expect a raft of new iPads and accessories to be announced within weeks, and those rumors had started to settle on May being the big month. Now Apple has confirmed that it will stream ane vent on May 7 and while it hasn't said what it will be about, there are surely few doubts as to its content.

The new Apple Pencil is expected to be a high-end one, offering new features that aren't currently available. They're set to include new squeeze gestures, although it's likely there are other features as well. The Apple Pencil is expected to be joined by a new, more sturdy version of the Apple Magic Keyboard that will be less wobbly due to a change in construction and a move to a metal material.

Alongside the accessories, Apple is expected to announce new fewer than four new iPads. At the top of the lineup we expect that Apple will refresh the existing 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros with new OLED displays with improved colors and contrast. The tablets are also set to ditch the M2 chip used in the existing models in favor of a new M3, like the one used in the iMac and MacBook Air.

The iPad Air lineup is also set to get some attention, with the 11-inch model being refreshed. That's expected to be joined by an all-new 12.9-inch iPad Air with both models sporting M2 chips, an upgrade over the M1 that powers the current generation of iPad Air tablets.

There had been some suggestion that the 12.9-inch iPad Air would sport a mini-LED display, but that is now not thought to be the case. Instead, display analyst Ross Young believes that display will be used in a mystery iPad that will ship in the fourth quarter of the year.