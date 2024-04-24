Intel XeSS arrives for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and gets improved in Horizon Forbidden West

Intel is still plugging away at pushing support for XeSS, and two more games just got improved with the upscaling technology, albeit in different ways.

NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR aren't the only upscaling techs in town, lest you forget that Intel has its XeSS rival too - and Team Blue is continuing to push support for it.

To that end, VideoCardz picked up on the fact that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora just had XeSS upscaling added with a new patch. This is update 3.2 which weighs in at a 3GB download on PC - and a similar size on consoles, where it adds something else: support for a 40 FPS mode.

Horizon Forbidden West also just received a new patch v1.3 via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and this improves XeSS, delivering support for the newest version.

That's XeSS 1.3 and with this step up, PC gamers using upscaling will benefit from improved image quality (and a new XeSS Native AA option to boot).

There are other visual improvements made with patch 1.3 in Horizon Forbidden West, and that includes improving the "visual quality of dust" and tuning texture streaming to "reduce memory usage and improve quality" we're told.

On top of that, there's a new interface text size option to adjust the size to your preference - this is now present in the General Settings menu.