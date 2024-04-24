Windows 11 Settings gets another Control Panel feature as painfully slow migration continues

Windows 11 still has a Control Panel, but Microsoft is slowly picking away at what's left of its carcass, with another ability moved to the Settings app.

Microsoft has removed another piece of functionality from the Control Panel in Windows 11, redirecting folks heading to the Fonts section to its equivalent in the Settings app.

Windows 11's interface is supposed to be all shiny and new, like the Start menu, but old bits still lurk in the background

The old-style Control Panel still lurks in the background of Windows 11, making for an untidy contrast to the new Settings app - the problem being that there are so many settings in Windows that a bunch of legacy stuff is still yet to be migrated to the latter.

That process is happening, very slowly, but surely, and as Windows Latest spotted, the latest move is that when going to the Fonts page in the Control Panel, you'll be redirected to the revamped version of Fonts in the Settings app (which is already in place). Windows Search will also push you to Settings instead (whereas it currently highlights the old Control Panel when you search for Fonts).

It's a minor change, but a useful one, and as mentioned, progress with ditching the Control Panel completely is quite painfully slow. Especially when it represents such a dinosaur, settings-wise, with the panel's appearance very much at odds with the whole modern-style, fluent Windows 11 UI design philosophy.

Recently, we saw that in testing, Microsoft is planning to move other Control Panel features across (likely with Windows 11 24H2). That includes Power & Battery settings for laptops, and some display-related options to boot.

Maybe by the end of the decade, the Control Panel can be extracted completely when Windows 2030 comes out.

