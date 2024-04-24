Want adverts on your Start menu in Windows 11? Well, you're getting them next month

Microsoft is forging ahead with one of its experiments with advertising, and Windows 11 users will be seeing Start menu ads for Microsoft Store apps.

Windows 11 just had its latest update pushed out in preview form, and the bad news is that this is carrying additional adverts.

2

Windows 11's Start menu is about to get a bit more cluttered with stuff you doubtless don't need (Image Credit: Microsoft)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Yes, Microsoft has been more broadly experimenting with ads here and there in Windows 11 of late - as you may have noticed - and the preview update for April (KB5036980), which will be the Patch Tuesday release for May, comes with fresh adverts in the Start menu.

What kind of ads and where? Microsoft explains: "The Recommended section of the Start menu will show some Microsoft Store apps. These apps come from a small set of curated developers. This will help you to discover some of the great apps that are available."

Of course, you may not want to hear about 'great apps' that you don't have installed on your PC in the Start menu. Particularly not if you must head to the Microsoft Store to grab them - but by default, you won't have any choice in the matter. This change is coming to the stable version of Windows 11, like it or not, but there's some better news.

Namely that Microsoft has provided a way to turn off this feature (yes, let's call it that) in Settings. Simply head to Personalization > Start, and you'll find a toggle to switch off 'Show recommendations for tips, app promotions.'

There are a number of other moves in testing for adverts elsewhere in Windows 11, and we'll just have to keep our eye on how Microsoft ploughs ahead with all this, and whether or not - like this one - they make the cut for inclusion in the finished version of the desktop OS.