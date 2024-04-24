Noctua's new NH-L12Sx77 low-profile CPU cooler is perfect for small form-factor SFF PCs

Noctua updates its low-profile CPU cooler for SFF builds, delivering better cooling and compatibility. And it looks great in the Fractal Design Terra.

Putting together a small form factor (SFF) gaming PC, or productivity PC, can be a lot of fun, as you can fit some serious hardware inside sleek and stylish cases like the Fractal Design Terra.

Noctua NH-L12Sx77 low-profile CPU cooler, image credit: Noctua.

As one of the premier brands for high-performance and stylish cooling, Noctua has introduced a new low-profile CPU cooler designed specifically for SFF builds: the Noctua NH-L12Sx77. It's an improved (and taller) version of its acclaimed NH-L12S cooler, offering improved thermal performance and more clearance for RAM modules and motherboard heatsinks.

Like the previous model, it includes a Noctua fan preinstalled underneath the fin stack. The fan blows upwards, which Noctua describes as "ideal in compact cases that typically have a perforated panel right above the cooler." With that in mind, Noctua says the NH-L12Sx77 is perfect for smaller chassis like the Fractal Design Terra, SilverStone Milo MILO 12, and Louqe RAW S1.

The 77 in the Noctua NH-L12Sx77 product name refers to the new height of 77mm, which is 7mm taller than the original NH-L12S's 70mm height. To increase the height, Noctua increased the heat pipe count to 6 from 4, which has the added benefit of being able to handle high-power, high-end modern CPUs.

[The] NH-L12Sx77 makes use of that extra space in order to provide enhanced compatibility and even better cooling performance, which comes in handy when building powerful gaming or productivity setups," explains Roland Mossig (Noctua CEO).

In the world of SFF builds every millimeter counts, and 7mm can be the difference between a cooler fitting easily into a case and not at all. The Noctua NH-L12Sx77 is available now via Amazon (link below) with an MSRP of $74.90 USD.