Tesla unveils new Model 3 Performance: 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds, 163 mph top speed

Tesla unveils its new Model 3 Performance: more tech, new tech, new features, more peak power, more torque, more everything for the Model 3 Performance.

Tesla has just unveiled its new Model 3 Performance electric vehicle, with the company teasing a highly differentiated performance trip that uses Tesla's latest manufacturing and engineering capabilities to create what the company considers to be a "perfect, high-performance daily driver". Check it out:

The new Model 3 Perf ormance features Tesla's very latest Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) and comfort improvements of the new Model 3, as well as the bespoke chassis hardware the increases performance and stiffness while reducing mass, including adaptive dampers with hollow damper piston rods, multi-sectioned stabilizer bar, ultra-high strength steel springs, and stiffer suspension top mounts.

Tesla bakes in its latest-generation performance drive unit -- the Performance 4DU -- which unlocks even more torque, power, and improved efficiency of the new Model 3 Performance. Compared to the previous Model 3 Performance drive unit, the new Performance 4DU can delivery over 22% more continuous power, over 32% more peak power, and over 16% more peak torque delivery.

The company says that behind the wheel, "drivers will sense more immediate and sustained acceleration out of corners. That's the beauty of more torque!"

Tesla explains on the Model 3 Performance blog post: These performance improvements have been achieved without sacrificing efficiency. In fact, we are seeing about 2% reduction in energy consumption compared to the previous generation Model 3 Performance. This extra performance is transferred to the road via forged and staggered 20" wheels with Tesla-specific Pirelli P ZERO 4 performance tires. This staggered wheel fitment has several knock-on effects, including: