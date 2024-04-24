Save big on the GEEKOM A7 Mini PC with a powerful AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor!

GEEKOM has another incredible deal for TweakTown readers, this time for its GEEKOM A7 Mini PC Ryzen 7000. Powered by the AMD Ryzen R9-7940HS processor, it features RDNA 3 AMD Radeon 780M Graphics to deliver blistering fast 120+ FPS frame rates for games like League of Legends, Counter-Strike, and DOTA 2.
It also has 32GB of dual-channel DDR5 5600 MHz memory, 2TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 6E wireless technologies. All this is in a slim, compact form factor measuring 112.4 x 112.4 x 37 mm, or 0.47L, to deliver exceptional speed and performance - small enough to carry around in your pocket!
The GEEKOM A7 Mini PC Ryzen 7000 normally retails for $849, but right now, it's just $649! Enter the coupon code tweaktownA7off (also available for UK customers) at checkout to save a massive $200 on this exceptional Mini PC.
Designed for gaming, media workloads, and general productivity, the GEEKOM A7 Mini PC supports up to 8K on a single screen or 4K across four displays. It's packed with ports and connectivity options, including 2.5Gbps Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2.
In addition, there's an array of USB 4 Type-C, USB 3.2 Type-C, and USB 3.2 Type-A ports to power all your devices and peripherals, with support for eGPU enclosures and high-speed external storage. It also ships with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed and comes with a 3-year warranty for peace of mind.
With its aviation-grade aluminum alloy casing and GEEKCOOL 4.0 cooling technology, the GEEKOM A7 Mini PC Ryzen 7000 is ready to power your gaming, multitasking across different apps, photo editing, and even rendering of 4K video files.
An absolute beast of a Mini PC, here's a detailed breakdown of the specs.
GEEKOM A7 Mini PC Ryzen 7000
- Dimensions: 112.4 x 112.4 x 37mm
- CPU: AMD Ryzen R9-7940HS (4.0GHz,8 cores, 16 threads,16MB Cache) 35-54W TDP
- Graphics: AMD Radeon 780M Graphics
- Memory: 32GB Dual channel DDR5 262PIN 5600MHz SO-DIMM (upgradeable up to 64GB)
- Storage: 2TB NVMe Gen4x4 SSD
- Operating System: Windows 11 Pro
- Bluetooth Wireless Technology: Bluetooth 5.2
- Ethernet: Intel 10/100/1000/2500 Mbps RJ45 RTL8125BG-CG
- Wireless LAN: Wi-Fi6E
- Kensington Lock: Yes
- Adapter: 19V power supply adapter (120W) with geo-specific AC cord (IEC C5)
- I/O Ports: 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 x USB 4 Gen3 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm front stereo headset jack, 1 x RJ45, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DC in, 1 x PowerButton, 1 x Kensington Lock
- What's In The Box: 1 x A7 Mini PC, 1 x Power Adapter, 1 x HDMI Cable, 1 x User Guide, 1 x Thank You Card