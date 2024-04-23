So few people are buying the Apple Vision Pro, Apple has had to slash shipments

When Apple launched the Apple Vision Pro to the public in February it was the hottest thing in town, and it remained that way for a few weeks. But as is so often the case with these launches, once the dust settled, interest was already starting to wane. Now, a new report claims that demand for the high-end spatial computer has been so low that Apple has had to take drastic action.

That action, according to the normally well-connected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, comes in the form of cutting its 2024 shipments to somewhere between 400,000 and 450,000 units which is considerably down on the market consensus of anything up to 800,000 units - and potentially even more.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Kuo points out that Apple cut the orders even before launching the Apple Vision Pro in new markets. Right now it's only available in the United States and it's thought that demand has fallen so sharply in the United States that Apple is taking a more conservative view of the demand it can expect when the headset finally starts to ship to other countries.

Apple has so far only said that it intends to launch the Apple Vision Pro globally before the end of 2024, but it isn't yet clear which countries or how close to 2025 we will get. It's now been suggested that demand for the headset is so low that plans are being changed, but it remains to be seen what that means for those planned global launches.

The Apple Vision Pro has plenty going for it and early reviews did make plenty of the futuristic experience that visionOS and its apps offer. But there are issues, not least the fact that it costs at least $3,499 to put one of these headsets on your head. That will get buyers the base 256GB model while those who need extra space can also choose 512GB and 1TB models, albeit by paying additional money as you might expect.

Apple is reportedly already working on a new, cheaper version of its headset but there are many questions over what that will actually be. Which features Apple will remove in order to meet a lower price point could be a concern for some, while the timing and just how much cheaper it will be are others. Apple isn't expected to ship a new Apple Vision Pro for some time, so those hoping to be able to get a cheaper model sooner rather than later might be best served finding a used current-gen Apple Vision Pro instead.