Apple is finally bringing the Calculator app to the iPad for the first time

The Apple iPad has never had a calculator app, unlike the iPhone, but a new report claims that is about to change sooner rather than later.

One of the first apps that appeared on the iPhone way back in 2007 was the Calculator app, a simple calculator that has so far not been made available on the iPad. It's pretty amazing that there has so far not been a calculator app, built by Apple, available on the iPad to date. But that could finally be about to change and it's thought that it might happen sooner rather than later.

That's according to MacRumors, with a report detailing that after 14 years Apple is getting ready to bring the iPhone's Calculator app to the iPad. The report cites unnamed sources familiar with the matter, saying that the new Calculator app will be part of the iPadOS 18 software update.

This news follows a report from last week that some of Apple's upcoming AI features will include a new math feature linked to the Calculator app. That appears to be part of this new Calculator app news, but the original AppleInsider report does add extra context. We're told to expect a resizable window and a list of recent calculations and more.

All of this is now expected to be part of the upcoming iPadOS 18 software update that Apple is likely to announce and preview during the WWDC event that will take place on June 10. The update will then likely be made available to developers in beta form but you'll have to wait until much later in the year to install it on your own iPad. The iPadOS 18 software update is expected to be released to the public alongside new updates for the iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro.

As for other features that are coming to iPadOS 18, we've been hearing plenty about rumored AI upgrades that could make some big improvements to the way that we use iPads and iPhones, but it isn't yet clear what they will actually be. A recent report suggested that the AI features will not require a cloud component, so will work without an internet connection. That should in turn ensure privacy while also making the whole experience faster - features that don't have to send and receive data over 5G connections can be much quicker, for example.

Long before iPadOS 18 is announced, Apple is expected to unveil the new OLED iPad Pro and a refreshed iPad Air lineup at an event that will take place on May 7, too. An all-new 12.9-inch iPad Air is expected to be part of that new lineup.