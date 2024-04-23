More evidence of a HomePod with a display appears with leaked part

There have been rumors of a new HomePod with a built-in display for a long time now, and a new leak appears to have shared a part confirming it.

There have been rumors upon rumors of a new HomePod being in the works that will include a display for the very first time. We've seen images of what that could look like and we've even heard that Apple is reportedly testing a variety of different options. Now, a new leak may have given us another indication that such a HomePod really is on the way.

The latest information comes via a post on the X social network which appears to show a display mounting for a HomePod that is similar to the one that we have on the current HomePod, but notably different. There are no volume button markings for example, and it's claimed that is because the whole display will be an LCD touchscreen similar to that of an iPad.

The image shared on X shows a large curved glass screen that would cover the entire surface of a HomePod and matches a previously leaked HomePod prototype, 9to5Mac notes.

There have been various leaks suggesting that a HomePod with a touchscreen could be in the offing, including the tvOS 17.4 software update that includes references to a HomePod with a display around the same size as the lastest iPad mini. However, previous reports had suggested that a 2024 launch of such a device is unlikely, although this new leak does throw that into some doubt. It seems unlikely that these kinds of components would leak if plans were that far away from coming to fruition.

Apple would be far from the first to put a display into a speaker of course, but a HomePod of that design is something people have been crying out for and now it might finally be on the horizon.