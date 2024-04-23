Apple confirms May 7 'Let Loose' special event with new iPads expected

After months of rumors and guesswork, Apple has now finally announced that it will hold a special event on May 7. Dubbed the "Let Loose"m event, Apple is yet to confirm exactly what the new event will entail but the rumors suggest that we will see a number of new iPads and accessories.

The event itself will be a virtual one and take place at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. Apple says that people will be able to watch along online but there appears to be no suggestion of any kind of in-person event this time around.

In terms of what the event is expected to see Apple announce, the OLED iPad Pro will no doubt be the biggest new unveiling. If everything goes the way that we've been told to expect, the event will see a refreshed 11-inch model joined by a refreshed 12.9-inch model, while both will sport upgraded OLED displays. Those displays should offer improved colors and blacks while saving power, too. On the inside, we're expecting Apple to bring the M3 chip to the iPad lineup for the very first time while there is also a suggestion that the FaceTime camera will move to the side of the display, away from the top.

As for the iPad Air, there's an expectation that the 11-inch iPad Air will be updated while a brand-new 12.9-inch iPad Air will be added to the mix as well. The existing M1 chip is set to be replaced by the M2 which is a notable upgrade without being a huge one, while we can expect the same movement of the FaceTime camera as well. The addition of a new 12.9-inch iPad Air will be a big one for those who want a larger iPad but don't want to have to spend the money required to get into an iPad Pro. It's the best of both worlds and could potentially be a popular tablet - depending on the price that Apple chooses to sell it for.

Alongside the new iPads, we've also been told to expect that Apple will announce a new, more sturdy Apple Magic Keyboard as well. That keyboard is thought to have metal construction to remove some of the flexing issues that we've seen with previous models. Alongside the new keyboard, we've also been told to expect that there will be a new Apple Pencil launched at the same time. That stylus could include new squeezing gestures while other features have also been mooted.