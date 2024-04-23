Early Apple Vision Pro adopters aside, demand for the spatial computer is reportedly slowing

When Apple made the Apple Vision Pro available to buy in the United States in February, it launched alongside a raft of reviews and excitement within the tech industry. And while early reviewers did find some issues, the overall thoughts were that the new spatial computer was particularly interesting in terms of what it could mean for the future. But with early adopters having already either bought the Apple Vision Pro or tried one on and already having decided that it isn't for them, it seems that attention on the headset is now starting to die down.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, writing in the weekly Power On newsletter, demand for demonstrations at Apple Stores is already starting to slow down. People can continue to book appointments for in-store demonstrations of the most advanced headset that most people have ever seen, but Gurman says that people are losing interest. Among those who do continue to book new demonstration windows, many do not show up and sales at some locations have gone from a couple of units per day to just a handful per week. Gurman says that Apple has attempted to try and arrest the decline in interest by making the Apple Vision Pro a device that is heavily advertised on its website and elsewhere.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Perhaps more concerning is the question of whether people who bought the Apple Vision Pro continue to actually use it. Gurman says that he has gone from using the Apple Vision Pro each day to only a few times a week, and it's possible that similar situations are being played out in the homes of Apple Vision Pro owners across the United States.

The main issue that the Apple Vision Pro continues to struggle with is its price. At a starting price of $3,499, the Apple Vision Pro is expensive in its 256GB configuration. Choose the 512GB or 1TB model and you'll pay even more, which is an issue for people who want extra space for apps, games, and content.

Apple will no doubt hope to find a way to make sure the company can find a way to maintain interest ahead of a global launch. The new headset is expected to be made available to the public around the world before the end of this year, but we don't know for sure when we can expect that to happen or which countries will be included. Pricing will also be an issue given currency conversion rates and local taxes.