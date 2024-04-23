Weta Workshop is making a new 'cozy' The Lord of the Rings game where you live like a Hobbit

Weta Workshop is the talented studio that helped make the iconic trilogy, and now it has a team creating a new The Lord of the Rings game.

If you're familiar with Peter Jackson's incredible The Lord of Rings trilogy of films, then you're probably aware that it helped create one of the best practical effects, design, and collectibles companies in the world called Weta Workshop.

Today, we've got a very cool announcement - the company is teaming up with publisher Private Division to create a brand-new game set in J.R.R Tolkein's iconic universe. The game is called Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game, and it's set to launch in the second half of 2024 on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam).

As for what style of game it is, well, it sounds a little bit like The Hobbit meets Nintendo's Animal Crossing in that there's no real action or orcs or armies of Sauron to contend with - instead, you'll live out the idyllic life of a Hobbit living in the Shire.

The development team at Wētā Workshop Game Studio described it as a "cozy Hobbit life sim," with all of the "life sim" action taking place in the town of Bywater.

"We're excited to provide players with the opportunity to fulfill their fantasy of living their own humble Hobbit life in the Shire," said Kelly Tyson, Head of Product at Wētā Workshop. "Tales of the Shire brings a cozy new dimension to the way fans can experience Middle-earth, with plenty of wholesome, Hobbit-centric gameplay to win over newcomers to the genre."

Here's a look at the Key Features.