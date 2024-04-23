GUNNAR releases limited-edition Fallout TV show glasses with Amazon

A known leaker has claimed Cillian Murphy will star in Ubisoft's Far Cry 7, likely as the game's main villain like Giancarlo Esposito did as Antón Castillo.

GUNNAR has unveiled its latest glasses, which were made in collaboration with Amazon Studios for the new Fallout TV show.

Titled the "Fallout Vault 33," glasses are a limited-edition run of glasses that are heavily inspired by Bethesda's Fallout franchise and Amazon Studios' recent hit TV show "Fallout," which is based on the games. The glasses are smudge-resistant and anti-reflective and feature a retro-futuristic square style that is made of stainless steel and nylon. The glasses have flexible spring hinges and the classic GUNNAR patented lens technology that is designed to block out harmful blue light and 100% UV.

These limited-edition glasses feature an olive/gunmetal colored frame and an epic Fallout collectors case to store them in. Within the case are a microfiber pouch and a microfiber cleaning cloth, both of which are also collector's items. It should be noted that these glasses are officially licensed by Amazon Studios, and I've been told they have exceeded GUNNAR's expectations, nearly selling out completely.

Once the stock for these glasses is gone, the $99 retail price tag they are currently sitting at will likely skyrocket due to the immense popularity of the Amazon TV show.

If you are interested in checking out the GUNNAR's Fallout glasses for yourself head on over to the official website listing here.