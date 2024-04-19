Turtle Beach unveils redesigned versions of its Stealth Wireless Gaming Headsets

Turtle Beach is refreshing its popular wireless gaming headset line-up for 2024, with three newly redesigned models coming launching in May: the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset, the Turtle Beach Stealth 500 Wireless Gaming Headset, and the high-end Turtle Beach Atlas Air Wireless Open Back PC Gaming Headset.

2

Turtle Beach Stealth 600, Stealth 500, and Atlas Air Wireless Gaming Headsets.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Stealth 600 replaces the existing model at the popular $99.99 USD price point and sports a funky, modern look. It has low-latency 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.2 and an impressive 80-hour battery with quick charge capabilities. Sound-wise, it features Turtle Beach's 50mm Nanoclear drivers with a microphone now powered by AI noise reduction technology.

The new Turtle Beach Stealth 500 slots into the more affordable $79.99 USD pricing bracket, and like the Stealth 600, it has low-latency 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.2 to support gaming on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and mobile devices. Audio-wise, it features smaller 40mm drivers but still supports surround sound - however, the battery life is cut in half to up to 40 hours.

The new Turtle Beach Atlas Air Wireless for PC is for audiophiles and includes an open-back design. The 40mm drivers here support high-fidelity 24-bit audio; the microphone also supports high-quality recording and voice. Plus, it only weighs 301 grams, making it one of the lightest feature-packed premium gaming headsets.

The open-back design is something you rarely see in gaming headsets. It delivers a more natural sound and a warm bass response, making it great for listening to music. The Turtle Beach Atlas Air costs $179.99 USD, so it definitely sits on the premium end for gaming headsets.

To learn more about the new Turtle Beach wireless gaming headsets for 2024, check out the product pages below (where you can also pre-order them before their May 2024 launch).