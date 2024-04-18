Target confirms plans to reduce physical media, but games are unaffected

Target has officially confirmed plans to drastically reduce and limit the sale of physical media like TV shows and movies, but video games aren't affected.

Target has confirmed plans to significantly reduce the amount of physical media that it sells on store shelves, but video games will not be impacted.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Last night, a social media post went viral that lamented the death of disc-based media at Target. "Exclusive: Target sources are telling me they reportedly will stop selling physical media in-store and online by 2025," the so-called President of Physical Media said on Twitter. It turns out this is only half true.

Target delivered a statement to IGN that clarified a few things.

Physical media will still be sold in stores, but selection has been reduced

DVDs and Blu-rays will primarily be sold online

New TV shows and movies will still be sold on a very selective basis

Video game discs, including Nintendo Switch cartridges, are unaffected

Here's the statement that Target offered IGN:

"Based on our guests' shopping patterns and broader industry trends, we're transitioning the limited assortment of DVDs we carry in our stores to Target.com, where guests will continue to find thousands of titles. "Moving forward, we'll offer select DVDs in stores when they are newly released or during key times throughout the year when they are more popular, like for gift giving during the holidays."

The move comes half a year after it was reported that retailer Best Buy it would stop carrying DVDs and Blu-ray discs.

Other retailers like Gamestop have likewise moved to an e-commerce model while still selling physical discs in-store.

It looks like Walmart may be the last brick-and-mortar store to carry a wider selection of physical media.