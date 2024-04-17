Enthusiasts are building a custom 3dfx VoodooX graphics card with 32MB RAM, DVI output

Enthusiasts are being a customized vintage 3dfx 'VoodooX' graphics card, a custom card with 'new' VSA100 chips that were used on Voodoo4.

Published
1 minute & 42 seconds read time

The days of the 3dfx Voodoo graphics card are some of my fondest PC gaming memories, so seeing X user @oscar_barea making a customized vintage 3dfx Voodo card makes me smile. Check it out:

The custom "VoodooX" graphics card is based on the 3dfx VSA-100 GPU, which was used across a few different 3dfx graphics cards including the 3dfx Voodoo 4 4500 and Voodoo5 5500 graphics cards. AshEvans81 worked on the project with Oscar, with the VoodooX using an auctioned-off "new" VSA100 chips that were used in Voodoo4 cards.

Modifications were required to get the VoodooX running with 32MB of RAM, as the original Voodoo4 4800 AGP graphics card back in the day had 64MB of RAM... a far cry from the 24,000MB (24GB) of VRAM on the GeForce RTX 4090. The customized VoodooX card has newer DVI inputs, after the original Voodoo cards used VGA output, while we live in a DisplayPort + HDMI world now.

The customized VoodooX graphics card has 32MB of RAM for now, but the team wants to have a switch that lets users toggle between 32MB and 64MB of RAM.

Oscar Barea explained on a post on X: "VoodooX 3Dfx project - I ordered a new PCB and added DVI-D output and fixed errors and improved the routing signals. I like BLACK color. VoodooX 3Dfx project - I assembled the card and target is check how works DVI & HDMI output. Sadly across pictures the difference between DVI & D-SUB15 is not very visible but in real it is. DVI has a crispy and clear image quality even colors looks much better".

Buy at Amazon

The legacy of 3dfx: The company that introduced 3D to every home

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.95
$12.95--
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$139.99
$139.99$139.99$139.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/17/2024 at 7:37 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags