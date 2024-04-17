The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro just leaked again, this time with new dummy units

Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro have been on sale for a few months at this point but we're all already starting to turn our attention to what will come next. Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models as soon as September, which means that we will only have to wait a few short months to see what Apple has been cooking up. But as the leaks continue to arrive, we might not have to wait that long even.

The latest leak comes via the X leaker Maijin Bu in the form of a photo of what appears to be new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy units. The units are all placed face down but appear to match what we've been told to expect so far in terms of size and dimensions - although it's always difficult to know for sure from this kind of photo.

The new iPhones are all expected to be similar to the ones that shipped last year with a couple of differences. The iPhone 15 Pro's Action button is now expected to come to all of the new iPhones this time out, while there is also an expectation of a new Capture button being added to the mix. Also set to come to all four models, the Capture button is expected to act as a quick way for people to capture photos and videos, although it remains to be seen what its full functionality will be. The button is also expected to be capacitive and flush with the edge of the iPhone, unlike all other buttons.

As for other changes, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to grow slightly to 6.3 inches while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is also set to grow to around 6.9 inches according to previous reports. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to stick to the same 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes that we have become accustomed to, however.

That's expected to change next year, though. There is a new rumor that the iPhone 17 Plus will be smaller than previous Plus models. By extension, that would also suggest that Apple will sell the Plus and Pro Max models with slightly different screen sizes for the first time. It isn't yet clear what the size difference will be, but the source, display supply chain analyst Roos Young, is normally extremely reliable.