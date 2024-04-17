WhatsApp's new feature should make it easier to find chats

Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced a new feature that allows people to filter chats to make it easier to find the ones that they want.

If you're someone who likes to make use of the WhatsApp instant messaging app you're already probably familiar with the way the Meta-owned company updates the app and adds new features relatively regularly. The latest instance of that is a new feature that makes it easier for people to find their chats, especially when they have a lot of them going on at once.

Announced by a WhatsApp blog post, the new chat filter feature is exactly what it sounds like. When users receive the new feature they will notice three filter options at the top of the screen including the ability to see all messages, filter out read messages so they only see threads with something new to read, and grroups.

WhatsApp says that the new filter options are rolling out right now and that users should expect to be able to make use of them in the coming weeks. You'll need to make sure that you're using the latest version of the WhatsApp app for your device of course, and even then there is no guarantee that you will see the new filter option immediately. Instead, it appears that WhatsApp is enabling chat filters per account, which means you may have to wait longer than your friends before you see the option.

WhatsApp says that the company intends to build more options to help people focus on what matters most, but it isn't yet clear what that really means nor what kind of timeline WhatsApp users should expect these new features to run to.