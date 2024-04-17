Apple TV+ is getting For All Mankind season 5 plus a whole new spinoff series

For All Mankind is getting a fifth season, Apple TV+ has confirmed, while Star City will be an entire spinoff series based in the same universe.

Fans of the hugely popular Apple TV+ series For All Mankind will be pleased to learn that the streamer has announced that it is coming back for a fifth season, and that isn't all. Apple TV+ also confirmed in a press release that it will be launching a new Star City spinoff series as well.

For All Mankind has so far managed to hold a 100% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes throughout its first four seasons which should be enough to whet the appetite for anyone who is yet to take the show for a spin. It tells the story of an alternate timeline where Russia gets to the moon before the United States and follows how that changed history, including space travel throughout the coming decades.

As for the new Star City show, Apple TV Plus says that it is a robust expansion of the For All Mankind universe and will explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain for the first time. There is currently no published release window for when the new show, or indeed the fifth season of the main For All Mankind storyline will be made available for us to binge-watch, but it's already time to get excited.

Those who are yet to try out For All Mankind can watch the first four seasons on Apple TV+ right now. The streamer is available across a range of devices and is available for $9.99 per month or free for three months when you buy a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch.