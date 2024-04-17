The AltStore PAL third-party iPhone app store is now available for download in the EU

Owners of Apple's iPhone in the European Union can now download the AltStore PAL marketplace, offering them apps for download outside of Apple's App Store.

If you're an iPhone owner in the European Union, there's a new alternative app store now available for download. The AltStore PAL store is a version of the popular AltStore and is now available for download.

AltStore PAL is an open source app that will give developers a way to allow users to download their apps without having to deal with Apple's App Store rules, although there will still be requirements. Apple was forced to allow third-party app marketplaces in the EU following the implementation of the Digital Markets Act in March, and this store is one that people have been waiting on for some time.

The new store is not like the App Store however, with no repository available which means that developers will need to promote their apps via their websites and then link to the relevant app page within AltStore PAL. Developers will also be able to monetize their apps using built-in Patreon support, too.

It's important to remember that this is only available for those who are in the European Union which means that people who live in other parts of the world cannot install the AltStore PAL alternative app store. That could change in the future, however, with some countries likely watching what is happening in the EU with an eye to implementing similar anticompetition-busing laws to the Digital Markets Act.

Apple has also been forced to allow developers to offer their apps for download via their own website for the first time as part of the same DMA requirements, while Apple is also making other concessions in order to avoid hefty EU fines.