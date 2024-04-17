Microsoft accidentally installed Copilot AI app on a version of Windows it wasn't meant for

Copilot application has been piped through to Windows Server 2022 installations somehow - and Microsoft has confirmed this is an unfortunate mistake.

You may have noticed that recently, there's been a bit of a fuss about a Copilot application being installed quietly on some Windows PCs without the user's knowledge - and this has happened again.

Copilot should be on Windows 11 (in many cases, now) - but it definitely shouldn't be pushed to Windows Server systems (Image Credit: Microsoft)

However, this time around, it's an even stranger scenario as the Copilot app in question has been pushed onto Windows Server 2022 installations in some cases.

Windows Latest picked up on this development and has spoken to Microsoft about what has gone on here. The long and short of it is that the app getting onto Windows Server 2022 is a mistake.

That's not surprising, as Copilot isn't any use on this OS, and was never intended to be deployed for Windows Sever - although it should be noted that the application itself is tiny and does nothing.

What appears to be happening here is that the Copilot app is being installed via Microsoft Edge, when folks have updated the browser to v123 (or later). Microsoft confirmed this is the case to Windows Latest, observing that this was not intended behavior, and the application is being installed mistakenly.

Presumably, it'll be removed soon enough, then. It's worth noting that the Copilot app appears in the list of applications on the system, but can't be removed for those who've had it installed - unless you're in Europe. But as mentioned, it does nothing and is miniscule, so it's not cluttering up your OS at least.

Microsoft told Windows Latest: