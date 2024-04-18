Fallout 4 conquers PlayStation Plus charts amid TV show success

Following the Fallout TV show's success, Fallout 4 has conquered PlayStation Plus' popularity charts and Fallout 76 isn't very far behind.

On the heels of the big new Amazon Prime adaptation, Fallout games are headlining Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription service.

Thanks to the new Fallout TV show, millions of people are talking about the series. People are also buying and playing the games en masse--much to Microsoft's delight. We've already seen Fallout games skyrocket on Steam and now the same thing is happening on PlayStation.

According to listings on the PlayStation 5 console, the Fallout games are among the most popular titles on PlayStation Plus in the United States. Fallout 4 headlines the top 10 list with the #1 spot, and Fallout 76 is close behind at #3.

PlayStation Plus - Top 10 games in your country (United States)

Fallout 4 NBA 2K24 Dave The Diver Fallout 76 Dead By Daylight The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition Raji Construction Simulator Session Miasma Chronicles

Fallout is also a chart-topper in the trending PS Plus games list. The top 5 games of the trending PS Plus list look like this:

Fallout 4 Fallout New Vegas Fallout 76 Fallout 3 GTA V

Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 are also on Sony PlayStation's top 25 best-selling PS5 games list.

For context, both Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 have previously given away for free on PlayStation Plus as limited-time downloads. The games are also currently available as part of the PlayStation Plus Extra subscription (Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas, on the other hand, are only available on PS Plus Premium because; A) they are PS3 games and PS3 games are only streamable, and B) streaming is only available via PS Plus).

So what does this tell us?

All eyes are on Fallout right now, and Bethesda/Xbox were clearly ready to capitalize on the Fallout TV show with ton of discounts and readily-available access points to the games. The TV show was a refresher for the franchise that will help renew interest as fans wait for Fallout 5, and to garner new purchases/subscribers to Fallout 76/Fallout 1st as well as catalog game sales along the way.