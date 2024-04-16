NVIDIA wants to take the pain out of compact PC builds with 'SFF Enthusiast GeForce' GPU scheme

We might see a fair few more low-profile, compact graphics cards from NVIDIA's partners going forward - and other components besides those.

NVIDIA is rumored to be cooking up a new scheme whereby it'll offer small form-factor (SFF) PCs with its partners, and naturally they'll have compact GeForce graphics cards inside.

GIGABYTE has an RTX 3050 OC Low Profile graphics card for SFF PCs (Image Credit: GIGABYTE)

Apparently, Team Green wants to get in on the act and help those looking to build a compact PC, as while this may be a niche market, it's seemingly a rich enough vein for NVIDIA to tap.

Wccftech informs us that NVIDIA's plans for SFF PC builds don't just incorporate GPU makers, but a range of component manufacturers - including the chassis, power supply, and so on.

The idea is to create a standard that provides a blueprint for a good SFF rig, and Wccftech shares blurb from NVIDIA about the concept, which states:

"These guidelines provide dimensions and clearances between enthusiast graphics cards and SFF chassis, creating a standard for AIC and chassis manufacturers to help make building SFF Gaming PCs a great experience."

It sounds like a good shout to us, and it should, in theory, mean that graphics card makers are set to provide more in the way of low-profile, compact boards that'll fit nicely in tiny PC cases - under the 'SFF Enthusiast GeForce' label.

Note that NVIDIA will not be producing its own graphics cards for this initiative, the legwork is being done by its partners here, the add-in board makers that comprise of all the usual suspects.

Of course, this is one from the rumor mill, so we need to be careful about taking the report at face value - but it doesn't seem a particularly outlandish or odd idea that NVIDIA would concoct such a scheme.

Wccftech observes that there's no timeframe for this SFF initiative to go live, but we can expect the label to be applied to existing GPUs, as well as new cards going forward (and other components for that matter, as mentioned).