New NVIDIA GPU driver supports Steam's most-wanted game Manor Lords, and No Rest for the Wicked

NVIDIA's Game Ready Driver 552.22 supports the already highly acclaimed city builder, and No Rest for the Wicked is a promising action RPG.

NVIDIA has pushed out a new GeForce Game Ready Driver and it comes toting support for a couple of imminent high-profile PC games.

Those are Manor Lords and No Rest for the Wicked, both of which are now supported with driver version 552.22.

Manor Lords recently had its release date announced, and the city builder that takes place in a medieval setting - featuring social and economic intrigue mixed with Total War-style tactical battles - is out on April 26.

The game is top of the rankings of Steam's most wishlisted games, and has received some really positive critiques in recent previews. As we discussed yesterday, some are even nominating it for a potential Game of the Year - pretty incredible when you consider Manor Lords is the product of a lone indie developer.

The good news for NVIDIA graphics card owners is that DLSS 2 works with Manor Lords, and Team Green notes that at 4K resolution, it boosts frame rates by 50% or so (or more in some cases). For example, with an RTX 4070, you get 48 fps in 4K (with maxed graphics settings), but 75 fps with DLSS 2 (performance mode).

No Rest for the Wicked, the other game supported by this driver release, looks to be a promising action RPG. This game is about to launch on April 18 (again, in early access, the same as Manor Lords).

The new driver applies some bug fixes, too, including the cure for a problem with PUBG which caused "stability issues" in lengthy gameplay sessions for those with Intel Alder Lake CPUs.

